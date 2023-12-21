DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christmas Extravaganza with Bailey J Mills, Pangina Heals, Tayce & More!

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DFIU EVENTS & THE PINK LION presents:

THE DRAG CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA (The ultimate drag Christmas show)

The Pink Lion have teamed up with Ireland’s leading drag events company DFIU EVENTS to bring a brand new experience to drag shows in the UK and Europ...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

