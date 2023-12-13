Top track

PAWS - Disenchanted

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PAWS

Sebright Arms
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wish Fulfillment Press presents PAWS live celebrating the release of their new album with special guests.

Following the release of their fourth LP, 2019's Your Church On My Bonfire, PAWS - the Scottish DIY indie rock songwriting partnership of Phillip Jon...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wish Fulfillment Press.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Paws, Lloyd's House

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

