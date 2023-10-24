Top track

cruush - Wishful Thinker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

cruush

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

cruush - Wishful Thinker
Got a code?

About

“I guess you can say our music has the sweet elements of having a crush on someone but the screeching of an industrial car crusher.” states cruush’s vocalist & frontperson Amber Warren. And she’s bob on. cruush do have a melodic front. One that sounds like Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Aniwa, Night Swimming, cruush

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.