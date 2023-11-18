DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mujer Cometa

Sala Clamores
Sat, 18 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mujer Cometa es una banda de nueva formación que surge de las cenizas de otros proyectos. Con influencias caídas de muchas vertientes, unifican en un sonido contemporáneo todas sus influencias con el indie/rock por bandera.

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Mujer Cometa

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

