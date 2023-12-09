DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kyle Hollingsworth Band with special guests Crosseyed & Phishless

Chop Shop
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$31.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thirty years ago, Kyle Hollingsworth set out on a career in music. Since then, with a wealth of desire and an abundance of ability, Hollingsworth has established himself as a formidable and versatile music talent with the ability to contribute, collaborate...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Kyle Hollingsworth

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.