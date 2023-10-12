Top track

Stuck - Serf the Web

Stuck, Immortal Nightbody, Guck

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

((( BAMM BAMM PRESENTS )))

Stuck
Immortal Nightbody
GUCK

Celebrating the release of Stuck's album 'Freak Frequency' - an apt metaphor for the decline of Western empire, an inverse relationship between the (positive) deterioration of American hegemony Read more

Presented by BAMM BAMM

Lineup

Immortal Nightbody, Stuck

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

