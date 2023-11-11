Top track

Boundaries - Always a Way

Dying Wish, Boundaries, Foreign Hands + more

The Meadows
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, November 11th

Dying Wish

Boundaries

Foreign Hands

Roman Candle

@ The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn NY

6 PM

16+

$18 ADV

$20 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Dying Wish, Boundaries, Foreign Hands and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

