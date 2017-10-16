Top track

Silver Line

Sheer Mag and Hotline TNT

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
16 Oct - 17 Oct
GigsDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Silver Line
About

Sheer Mag:

Sheer Mag’s dizzying rise initiated in 2014, when the Philadelphia band self-released the first of three 7-inches and started playing the Northeastern DIY circuit. Ironically, the music stood apart because it sounded so familiar. Indebted to ‘7 Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Deadbeat Beat, Sheer Mag, Hotline TNT

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

