Top track

GIFT - Strange

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GIFT & Peel Dream Magazine w/ moondaddy

Soda Bar
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GIFT - Strange
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

GIFT – Every moment is a gift. Each moment has richness, complexity, and singularity. Once it's gone, it can't be recaptured. Can you be present? Can you open yourself up and appreciate it in its fullness — the ugliness an Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

GIFT, Peel Dream Magazine

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.