DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The E.B.T. Tour

Bonfire ATL
Mon, 4 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
$12.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’ve all needed to run to the grocery store for a last minute essential before, right?

This is now your one-stop shop for all E.B.T. products that your heart desires.

We are ranked at the #1 worldwide store for selling high-energy filled performances; w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Touch The Globe
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ripparachie, Lord Narf, Divoli S'vere and 1 more

Venue

Bonfire ATL

1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.