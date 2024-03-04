DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’ve all needed to run to the grocery store for a last minute essential before, right?
This is now your one-stop shop for all E.B.T. products that your heart desires.
We are ranked at the #1 worldwide store for selling high-energy filled performances; w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.