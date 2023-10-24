DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flo Blue

Bermondsey Social Club
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London-based multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and songwriter Flo Blue is an artist with a distinctive sound that combines elements of folk-pop and jazz. She melds acoustic and electronic sound worlds by bathing her vocals and saxophone in FX, inspired by th Read more

Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.

Lineup

Flo Blue

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

