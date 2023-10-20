DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Un Doua de Jazz

Transbordeur
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
Le festival Un Doua De Jazz présente sa 30e édition !

LEON PHAL

Originaire d’Aÿ-en-Champagne, le saxophoniste franco-suisse Léon Phal s’est installé à Genève depuis plusieurs années suite à ses études à la Haute École de Lausanne où il rencontré ses comp Read more

Présenté par Un Doua de Jazz

Lineup

Leon Phal, Le Dé, Jasual Cazz

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

