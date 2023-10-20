DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alanna Royale: Album Release Show

The Blue Room
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
$20.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

On the surface R&B and soul singer Alanna Royale appeared to be brimming with confidence. Yet the artist behind the internal earthquake "Trouble Is" insists that until this latest LP she felt fragmented Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Crystal Rose, Alanna Royale

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

