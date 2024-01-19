Top track

Onipa

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
About

Afro grooves, electronics and fierce energy.

Afro futurist sensations Onipa unleashed their debut album, ‘We No Be Machine’ on Strut Records in March 2020. The record combines deep afro grooves, electronics and fierce energy in an effervescent celebration...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

ONIPA

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

