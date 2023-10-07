DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LONDON'S HOTTEST ALL NIGHT QUEER DISCO RETURNS THIS AUTUMN!
OUR INFAMOUS PRE HALLOWEEN PARTY IS BACK AND BIGGER THAN EVER ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 7TH.
TOP FLOOR
Luke Solomon
Tred Liteley
Fidel
BOTTOM FLOOR
Jonjo Jury
Fancy Shews!
Callum Crighton
