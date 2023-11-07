Top track

take it back (feat. Beck)

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Jawny + Please

Le Hasard Ludique
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Jawny et Please en concert au Hasard Ludique le 7 novembre 2023

Jawny

JAWNY, également connu sous le nom de Jacob Sullenger, est un auteur-compositeur-interprète américain originaire du nord de l'État de New Y Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Please, JAWNY

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

