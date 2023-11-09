DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Man On Man

Sneaky Pete's
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£14.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MAN ON MAN (also M.O.M.) is a new gay lover band made up of Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS, Nastie Band). Their self-titled record, MAN ON MAN, is infused with indie-rock distortion and soaked in gay pop confi Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

MAN ON MAN

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.