Against The Current

CCO La Rayonne
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€24.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Live Nation, présente

Le trio américain de Pop-Rock AGAINST THE CURRENT mené par la charismatique Chrissy Costanza reprend la route cet automne et revient à Lyon dimanche 12 novembre 2023, cette fois-ci dans la Read more

Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.

Lineup

Against The Current

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

