Top track

Pat O'May - In This Town

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pat O' May + guest

La Boule Noire
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pat O'May - In This Town
Got a code?

About

D’origine Irlandaise, Pat parcours les scènes Européennes depuis près de 40 ans il est de retour sur la scène de la boule noire pour présenter son nouvel album concept « Welcome To A New World ». Considéré comme un des guitaristes et musiciens les plus inv Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire & ASSOCIATION PROJET 90

Lineup

Pat O'May

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.