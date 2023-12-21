DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Signal Social Club

Oslo
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Social Club #12!!!

The last one of the year, it's Festive Season. Spend your end-of-year gatherings at Social Club: good music, 2 for 1 cocktails and we're definitely going to til late.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by No Signal
Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open6:00 pm
375 capacity

