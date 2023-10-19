Top track

Beat of Brazil: A Celebration of Brazilian Music

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Take a trip to the sun-lit streets of Brazil as we celebrate the richness and colour of their music legacy in Manchester this October.

Joined by Bixiga 70 all the way from São Paulo alongside Manchester’s finest DJs, relish in an irresistible cocktail of Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Bixiga 70

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

