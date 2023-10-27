Top track

Somnambule

Tomasi + Trente

La Boule Noire
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.02

About

Tomasi :

Dans le Péril Jeune de Cédric Klapisch, en 1994, Tomasi, joué par Romain Duris, est un être en révolte, un écorché vif qui vit dans l’instant mais surtout est un pilier central pour ceux qui l’entourent. En 2023, Tomasi est le projet artistique d Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Clairvoyant.

Lineup

Trente, Tomasi

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

