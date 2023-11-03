DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Moon Walker w/ Nordista Freeze, JARA

Soda Bar
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar – San Diego.

Harry Springer may compose, produce and perform all of Moon Walker's music in his bedroom, but the electrifying and uniquely eclectic sound undeniably feels more fitting for a stadium.  When Springe Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Moon Walker, Nordista Freeze, Jara

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.