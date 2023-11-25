Top track

Dub Pistols & Freestylers - Frontline (feat. Cheshire Cat)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dub Pistols

Concorde 2
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dub Pistols & Freestylers - Frontline (feat. Cheshire Cat)
Got a code?

Event information

Not many acts stay together for a quarter of a century and still remain firing on all cylinders. But the Dub Pistols juggernaut rolls on, exploring fresh sonic pastures and accelerating into 2022 — their 25th anniversary, their Silver Jubilee — like there’...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Dub Pistols

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.