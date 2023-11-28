Top track

Holysseus Fly - Within The Water

Brume with Holysseus Fly + Chia Kali

Carlton Club
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vocalist, co-writer and pianist with critically acclaimed collective, Ishmael Ensemble, Holysseus Fly makes her solo Manchester debut in support of her forthcoming EP Birthpool. With early support from Annie Mac on her Chill Playlist and was Jamz Supernova...

Presented by Brume + Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Holysseus Fly

Venue

Carlton Club

Rowan Lodge, 113 Carlton Rd, Greater, Whalley Range, Manchester M16 8BE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

