Vocalist, co-writer and pianist with critically acclaimed collective, Ishmael Ensemble, Holysseus Fly makes her solo Manchester debut in support of her forthcoming EP Birthpool. With early support from Annie Mac on her Chill Playlist and was Jamz Supernova...
