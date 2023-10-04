Top track

For My Ladies

Yussef Dayes

Tramshed
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£32.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Clwb Ifor Bach Presents Yussef Dayes @ Tramshed, Cardiff.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Lineup

Yussef Dayes

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

