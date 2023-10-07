DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Members please contact us for a special discount link to this seated special Arden event!
Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega’s latest album, An Evening of New York Songs and Stories, is out now via Amanuensi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.