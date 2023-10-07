Top track

Suzanne Vega - An Evening of Songs and Stories

Arden Gild Hall
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
From $64.89

Members please contact us for a special discount link to this seated special Arden event!

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega’s latest album, An Evening of New York Songs and Stories, is out now via Amanuensi Read more

Presented by Arden Concert Gild
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Suzanne Vega

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

