Malva - Second Floor

Malva

Monarch
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Die 21-jährige Sängerin und Komponistin, Fotografin und Dichterin Malva liebt die Musik von Warhaus genauso wie die von Nina Simone. Zu ihren Vorbildern aber zählt sie an erster Stelle: Patti Smith. Gar nicht mal so sehr wegen der Musik, eher so als Künstl...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malva

Venue

Monarch

Skalitzer Str. 134, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

