DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Die 21-jährige Sängerin und Komponistin, Fotografin und Dichterin Malva liebt die Musik von Warhaus genauso wie die von Nina Simone. Zu ihren Vorbildern aber zählt sie an erster Stelle: Patti Smith. Gar nicht mal so sehr wegen der Musik, eher so als Künstl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.