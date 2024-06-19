Top track

The Hirs Collective - Burn Your House Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HIRS Collective (PA) w/ Careful Gaze + TBD

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Wed, 19 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Hirs Collective - Burn Your House Down
Got a code?

About

The HIRS Collective, formerly known as simply +HIRS+, is an American queer punk musical collective based in Philadelphia. Founded in 2011 by vocalist Jenna Pup and guitarist Esem, they have amassed over 50 releases, including two studio albums for Get Bett...

This is an 15+ event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Careful Gaze, The HIRS Collective

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.