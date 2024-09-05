DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

King Hannah

Lido
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€29.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The music of King Hannah leaves your hairs standing on the back of your neck, between the at times prickly, and often heartening imagery of their storytelling. It’s very likely that when listening, you’ll find yourself daydreaming of a lake in summer and w...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

