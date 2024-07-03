Top track

C'era una Vodka

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Willie Peyote + Anna Castiglia @ Balena Festival

Arena del Mare - Porto Antico
Wed, 3 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsGenova
€33.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

C'era una Vodka
Got a code?

About

Willie Peyote sarà con noi al Balena Preview per aprire una grande estate

Tutte le età
Presentato da Aluha Srl.

Lineup

Willie Peyote, Anna Castiglia

Venue

Arena del Mare - Porto Antico

Calata Gadda, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.