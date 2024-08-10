Top track

Moodymann - Don’t You Want My Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

10 Agosto • FestiValle 24 • MAIN STAGE + AFTERSHOW

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsAgrigento
€39.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moodymann - Don’t You Want My Love
Got a code?

About Moodymann

Detroit DJ and producer Moodymann has been credited with pioneering a blend of analog and digital media in his productions since the ’90s. Disco, jazz and soul samples, Detroit house and techno, and drum programming come together to create his enduring sou Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Ticket Giornaliero valido per i concerti sul Main stage + Afterparty di Sabato 10 agosto che include:

MOODYMANN + JAMES HOLDEN live a/v + POPULOUS dj set + ECHT live + T.N.T. live

🏛☀ Sabato 10 agosto • Festivalle 2024 • MOODYMANN (USA) + JAMES HOLDEN li...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.

Lineup

1
James Holden, Moodymann, Echt! and 1 more

Venue

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi

92100 Agrigento, AG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.