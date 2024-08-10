DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Detroit DJ and producer Moodymann has been credited with pioneering a blend of analog and digital media in his productions since the ’90s. Disco, jazz and soul samples, Detroit house and techno, and drum programming come together to create his enduring sou
Ticket Giornaliero valido per i concerti sul Main stage + Afterparty di Sabato 10 agosto che include:
MOODYMANN + JAMES HOLDEN live a/v + POPULOUS dj set + ECHT live + T.N.T. live
🏛☀ Sabato 10 agosto • Festivalle 2024 • MOODYMANN (USA) + JAMES HOLDEN li...
