DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Break Free Fest Weekend Pass

Foto Club
15 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsPhiladelphia
$53.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tickets for the full weekend of Break Free Fest June 15/16 at Foto Club. Featuring:

Saturday

  • Ragana
  • Eteraz
  • Dizeaze
  • Basuko
  • Askeados
  • SOJI
  • The Dregs

Sunday

  • Pure Terror
  • Stress Positions
  • Lengua Salvaje
  • Sour Spirit
  • Pilau
  • Winter Wolf...
All ages
Presented by Break Free Fest and 4333 Collective
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Foto Club

3743 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19124, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.