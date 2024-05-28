DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Muestra de la Escuela de Guitarra de Madrid

Sala Clamores
Tue, 28 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Ven y únete a nosotros en nuestro próximo concierto de la Escuela de Guitarra de Madrid!

¡Disfruta de una noche llena de pasión por la música! Nuestros estudiantes interpretarán una amplia variedad de canciones, desde éxitos conocidos hasta sus propias c...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Presented by Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Escuela de Guitarra de Madrid

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

