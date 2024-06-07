Top track

I'm So Happy

Luke Black

Oslo Hackney
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Luke landed in London in 2019. Seeking an outlet for a musical drive that felt stagnant and dissonant, he instantly found collaborators in the likes of producers Shurk, Majed and alone.nowhere, Luke developed a creative family in the people he met in clubs...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by dollop.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luke Black, Samxemma

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

