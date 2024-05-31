Top track

Robin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ryder The Eagle + Avice Caro

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robin
Got a code?

About

DIY hero, fallen Romeo, karaoke weirdo, the mexico based french balladeer is everything (and nothing) you could expect from a soft-rock divorced singer chasing dreams at your local dive bar. With lo-fi synthy soundscapes, lyric melodies, poetic songwriting...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Avice Caro, Ryder the Eagle

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.