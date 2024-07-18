DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drake Milligan

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Drake Milligan burst onto the national music stage entering the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #5 after dominating iTunes with his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, charting back-to-back #1 hits on the iTunes CountrySongs Chart, #1 on iTunes All-Genre Ch...

Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drake Milligan

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

