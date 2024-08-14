DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dana and Alden

The Courtyard Theatre
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brothers Dana and Alden McWayne, along with a troupe of multi-instrumental artists, come together to create jazzy melodies with indie sounds inspired by their unconventional upbringing in Eugene, Oregon.

Their debut album, Quiet Music for Young People, is...

You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dana and Alden, Forest Law

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

