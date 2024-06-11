Top track

Say She She with Sister Ivy

Eulogy
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$32.51

About

Eulogy Presents: Say She She

with Sister Ivy

Tuesday, June 11th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Say She She

Say She She, the soulful female-led trio, stand rock solid on their disco-delic duty with their bounda...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Say She She

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States

Doors open7:00 pm

