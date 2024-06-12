DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Western AF European Tour Country Music Review ft Kristina Murray

The Slaughtered Lamb
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FKP Scorpio presents

Western AF European Tour "Country Music Review" feat. Kristina Murray, Todd Day Wait & Pat Reedy.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
Lineup

Kristina Murray, Todd Day Wait, Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners

Venue

The Slaughtered Lamb

35 Great Sutton Street, Clerkenwell, London EC1V
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

