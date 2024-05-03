Top track

Sally C - All Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sally C

SPYBAR
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sally C - All Love
Got a code?

About

If recent times have taught us anything, it’s that Sally C ain’t messing about. The Belfast-born, Berlin-based DJ has stamped herself as one of the most exciting new artists on the scene, thanks wholly to her inspired selector skills.

With a deep passion...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sally C

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.