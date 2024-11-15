DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DANAKIL + TWAN TEE

Transbordeur
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€30.80
About

22 ans de carrière. Des dizaines de milliers de kilomètres au compteur du Tour Bus qui les a amené aux quatre coins du monde.

Parti d’un rêve d’adolescents au début des années 2000, le collectif enchaîne alors les dates au chapeau, et les cafés concerts l...

Présenté par TOTAAL REZ
Lineup

Danakil

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

