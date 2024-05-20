DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tyler Hilton with special guest Drew Angus

Eddie's Attic
Mon, 20 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tyler Hilton with special guest Drew Angus live at Eddie's Attic!

From portraying Elvis Presley in Walk the Line and garnering a cult following as musician Chris Keller on the CW hit TV show One Tree Hill, to writing and touring with the likes of Taylor S...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drew Angus, Tyler Hilton

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

