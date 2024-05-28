Top track

Belle & Sebastian - Piazza, New York Catcher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Belle & Sebastian

Salle Pleyel
Tue, 28 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €45.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Belle & Sebastian - Piazza, New York Catcher
Got a code?

About Belle and Sebastian

Starting out as a government-funded recording project, Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian have been infusing their albums with rich instrumentation since their 1996 debut. Drawing on strings, woodwinds and percussion, their songwriting is a blend Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

A Bit of Previous est le dixième album studio de Belle and Sebastian et leur premier album complet depuis sept ans. Cela peut surprendre ceux qui ont suivi les récentes activités des sept musiciens de Glasgow : The Boaty Weekender – un festival de musique...

Présenté par Super!
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Belle and Sebastian

Venue

Salle Pleyel

252 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.