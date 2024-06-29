Top track

Disco Lines, J. Worra & Anabel Englund - Cutting Loose

Elsewhere Pride w/ J. Worra, ESSEL, Cherry Tooth, UNIIQU3, Alice The Club: Alice Longyu Gao (DJ Set), DV-i, V10101A, Océane B2B yesterdayneverhappened, SHE.THEY.DJ

Elsewhere, Brooklyn
Sat, 29 Jun, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
From $39.14

About J. Worra

"Weird, chugging and groovy" is how J. Worra describes her bass-loaded house. Born in Chicago and now based in LA, her live sets – which she's played at Printworks and Coachella – swirl together elements of deep house, funk and euphoric techno.

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photographs of IDs are NOT accepted).

This is an 21+ event
Lineup

J. Worra, ESSEL, Alice Longyu Gao and 3 more

Venue

Elsewhere, Brooklyn

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

FAQs

ID Policy

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photographs of IDs are NOT accepted). We recommend that all customers read Elsewhere's ID Policy in the FAQ section on our website before arriving at the venue.

