PJ Harvey, Big Thief, Tirzah + Shida Shahabi

Gunnersbury Park
Sun, 18 Aug, 2:00 pm
£72.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Terms & Conditions:

https://www.festivalrepublic.com/terms-and-conditions-gunnersbury-park/

Find the banned items list in the T&Cs above

Event FAQ's:

https://shorturl.at/Cn7yc

Bag Policy:

These events are big-bag free. Only bags smaller than a sheet...

Presented by Festival Republic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PJ Harvey, Big Thief, Tirzah and 1 more

Venue

Gunnersbury Park

Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

