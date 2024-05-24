Top track

Desertfest 2024

Columbiahalle
24 May - 26 May
GigsBerlin
From €62.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LINE-UP | FRIDAY | May 24

ACID KING
AMEN RA
BLACK PYRAMID
EARTH TONGUE
MONKEY 3
NEANDER
PIGSPIGSPIGSPIGSPIGSPIGSPIGS
PRAISE THE PLAGUE
THRONEHAMMER
+ more Bands

LINE-UP | SATURDAY | May 25

APTERA
DAEVAR
DIRTY SOUND MAGNET
DYSE...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 12 Jahren
Präsentiert von DESERTFEST Berlin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

19
Acid King, Black Pyramid, Earth Tongue and 19 more

Venue

Columbiahalle

Columbiadamm 13-21, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Doors open2:00 pm

