Bombino - Ahar Azamane

Bombino live

Triennale Milano
Tue, 10 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29.90

Bombino - Ahar Azamane
About

NAO UAO, in collaborazione con Triennale Milano e Musicalista Produzioni, è orgogliosa di presentare il ritorno a Milano di BOMBINO, previsto il 10 settembre 2024 nel Giardino dell'istituzione, nell'ambito di Triennale Estate.

Goumour Almoctar, in arte Bo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Doc Live Srl.

Lineup

Bombino

Venue

Triennale Milano

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

