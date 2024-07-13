Top track

Galacticana

Strand of Oaks (Solo)

Zebulon
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$29.15

About

Strand of Oaks (Solo)

To say In Heaven is about conquering grief would be oversimplifying everything Tim Showalter has achieved on the eighth studio album from Strand of Oaks. A stunning, hopeful reflection on love, loss, and enlightenment, In Heaven is a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Strand of Oaks

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

