DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parallel Play

The Red Pavilion
Thu, 2 May, 11:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Parallel Play is a multiplayer party game where 2+ players are always on the controls. DJs come in pairs to play their newest records, creating a high energy dance floor. Expect tweaked out techno, off-kilter house, and contemporary club madness.

23:00 -...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Red Pavilion
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Red Pavilion

1241 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.